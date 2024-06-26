Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 8,301 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $245.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,177. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $249.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

