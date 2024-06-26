Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 14,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

