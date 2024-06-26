W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
