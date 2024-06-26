W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.