United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $84,742.28 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.95. 473,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,791. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $321.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average of $242.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
