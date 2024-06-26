United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $84,742.28 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.95. 473,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,791. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $321.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.89 and a 200 day moving average of $242.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.