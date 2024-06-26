Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,223,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TOL traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. 1,183,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,451. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

