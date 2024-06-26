Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.52. 1,941,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.30. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

