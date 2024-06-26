TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 10th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$71.77 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$27.84 and a 12-month high of C$82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.20.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TerraVest Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$298,000.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total value of C$1,135,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 156,000 shares of company stock worth $11,827,200 in the last ninety days. 30.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

