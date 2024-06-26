TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $332,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.5 %

MSTR stock traded down $38.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,457.73. The company had a trading volume of 737,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.11 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,431.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.36. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.11 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

