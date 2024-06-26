TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Cuts Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,600 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,709,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,936,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,600,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 256.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,606 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.9 %

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,302. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

