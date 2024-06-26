TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 9.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.33% of Zillow Group worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on Z shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 3,607,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $287,666.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.