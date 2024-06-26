Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.15. 7,690,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,413. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

