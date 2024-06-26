Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 25th (AGYS, ATLC, BRO, CATO, CRVL, DBD, IMO, KMB, PUK, QRVO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 25th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

