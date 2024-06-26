ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $814.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $814.48.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $754.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $723.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

