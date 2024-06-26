Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

