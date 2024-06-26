RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $450,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Eaton stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

