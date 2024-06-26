RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $254,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $147,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,521 shares of company stock worth $78,851,322 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of COIN stock traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

