RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 2,274 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.85. 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,816. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

