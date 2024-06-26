RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 1,053 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.70. 297,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average is $213.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $163.83 and a 52 week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

