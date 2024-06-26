REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

REV Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE:REVG opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

