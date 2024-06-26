REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
REV Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
REV Group Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:REVG opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on REV Group
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.