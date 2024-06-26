Request Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $111.27 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,321.87 or 0.99820187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00080911 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10924605 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,781,619.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.