Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. UBS Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

RWT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.