Redeia Corporación, S.A. (RDEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 16th

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2784 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Redeia Corporación Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

