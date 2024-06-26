Redeia Corporación, S.A. (RDEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 16th

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2784 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Redeia Corporación Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
