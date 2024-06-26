Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of RL opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

