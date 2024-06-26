ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.36% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $45,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after buying an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $97.14. 512,047 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.