Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 4,741,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,858,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

