Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221,389 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for about 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.17% of Baxter International worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 3,268,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

