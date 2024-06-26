Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $39.12 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,935 shares during the period. Ball comprises about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.18% of Ball worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $1,973,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.