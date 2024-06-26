Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

