Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL
Insiders Place Their Bets
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.59.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.