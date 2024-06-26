Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at $867,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,647 shares of company stock valued at $217,924. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,258,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of OM stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

