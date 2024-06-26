Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OMC stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,656,000 after buying an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

