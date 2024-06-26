NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 100,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

