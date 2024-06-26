Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 2,700 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,392,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

