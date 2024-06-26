MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group cut their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.