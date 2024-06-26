Michael H. Davidson Purchases 5,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.