Michael H. Davidson Purchases 5,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

