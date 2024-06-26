Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $381,877.21.

HIMS stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,316.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Hims & Hers Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

