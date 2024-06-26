Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 869,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 463,303 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

