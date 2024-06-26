LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 83.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 341.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

