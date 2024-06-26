Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,980,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 54.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.