Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 5,970,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,792. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.