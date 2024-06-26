Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after buying an additional 287,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

