Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Landstar System by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 148,490 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.