Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 3,017 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.38 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.34 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

