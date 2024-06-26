Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.68. 17,830,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,177,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.31 and a 200-day moving average of $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

