Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

