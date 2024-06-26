Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.
Synaptics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
