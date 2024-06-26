Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells 2,103 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $245.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $249.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

