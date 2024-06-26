Insider Buying: Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Purchases 9,210 Shares of Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$149,109.90.

Clarke Stock Performance

Shares of Clarke stock opened at C$18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.72 million, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.32. Clarke Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$21.50.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.