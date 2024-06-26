ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $158.34 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $158.34 million and $2.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,449,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,449,929 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

