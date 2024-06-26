IAM Advisory LLC Sells 141 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $345,781,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $14.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.95. 2,837,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,501. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $909.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $734.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

