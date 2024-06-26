Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

