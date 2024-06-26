Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases 29,165 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of FID stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 8,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.